Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Why breaking up Google is not a bad idea

Why breaking up Google is not a bad idea

Breaking up or corporate restructuring should not be seen as an anathema as most often it ends up enhancing the wealth of shareholders.

Follow Us :

Ullas Rao
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 05:50 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Business NewsGoogleAlphabetOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us