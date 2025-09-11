Why confidence is just fear in disguise

<p class="bodytext">If you are alone in a room, speaking to the mirror, you never ask for confidence. But the moment you stand before an audience, the question arises: “How do I become confident?” Strange, isn’t it? The act of speaking hasn’t changed, the words, the voice, even the body remain the same. What has entered the room are others. It is their eyes, their judgment, their opinion that unsettle you.</p>.<p class="bodytext">You are not afraid of speaking. You are afraid of people. And this fear goes far beyond public speaking: it runs through every corner of life. What you call a lack of confidence is simply the fear of how others see you. The right question, then, is not “How do I gain confidence?” but “Why do I fear others at all?”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The answer lies in how you know yourself. In the absence of self-knowledge, you have borrowed your sense of self from the world. Your name, language, beliefs, religion: everything has come from others. To know who you are, you look into their eyes. If they praise you, you feel worthy. If they reject you, you feel worthless.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is not the real self; it is just a fragile image stitched together from the approval of others. And what depends on others must always remain insecure. When your identity rests in their gaze, just one disapproving look can unsteady you, just one harsh word can shatter you. You live constantly exposed, anxious, never at home with yourself. Even your happiness feels borrowed, for it exists only as long as someone else agrees with it.</p>.<p class="bodytext">That is why you keep searching for confidence. Not to dissolve fear, but to cover it up. Confidence becomes a pill you take to suppress unease. But confidence is not courage; it is merely fear hiding under a mask. Courage asks you to look directly at your fear and go beyond it. Confidence merely teaches you to pretend you are not afraid.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The real solution is freedom from the very need for confidence. That freedom dawns when you know yourself, not as an image in someone else’s eyes, but directly, as you are. Then fear has no ground to stand on.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Fearlessness is not noisy. It is not a performance. It is a silent freedom. It arises when you no longer wait for the world to tell you who you are, but begin to live from your own centre of self-knowledge.</p>