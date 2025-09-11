Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Why confidence is just fear in disguise

Why confidence is just fear in disguise

Fearlessness is not noisy. It is not a performance. It is a silent freedom. It arises when you no longer wait for the world to tell you who you are, but begin to live from your own centre of self-knowledge.
Acharya Prashant
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:59 IST
Last Updated : 10 September 2025, 19:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOasis

Follow us on :

Follow Us