<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rapido">Rapido</a> rewarded an auto driver for his small act of honesty that turned into a big moment of admiration, when he tracked down his last passenger in G-pay to return a misplaced Bluetooth headset.</p><p>In a now-viral LinkedIn post, the company learned about the driver’s ethics through a passenger’s note, and quoted, “We’re proud to have him as part of the Rapido family.”</p>.<p>It all began as a routine ride for Jahrul on a Friday evening. A passenger named Shrivastava had booked a short trip from Indiranagar after work. Upon reaching her destination, she realised she had left her earphones behind.</p><p>A few minutes later, messages popped up on her GPay application. At first, she panicked, thinking the fare had been charged twice. To her surprise, Jahrul had messaged her about the misplaced Bluetooth headset, saying kindly, “You can contact this number anytime.”</p><p>Shrivastava recalled the incident in her post, writing, “He told me he would keep them safe and asked when I would be around again. I said Monday, totally forgetting it was Diwali. I ended up calling him this morning around eight-thirty to say I would be in the office if he was ever close by. Half an hour later, he called and said I could come get them. Just like that.”</p>.Bengaluru: Rapido driver suspended from Captain app for raising concerns on X.<p>She expressed heartfelt appreciation for the driver, who went out of his way to return the left-behind item, stating, “It sounds like such a small thing, but it really reminded me that decency still exists.”</p><p>Taking a step further, Shrivastava tagged Rapido and wrote, “Rapido — people like Jahrul make your platform and this world a little better.”</p>.<p>Following her post, Rapido responded with a comment acknowledging the driver’s honesty. “Thank you for sharing such a heartwarming experience, Sambhavi. We’re thrilled to hear about Jahrul’s honesty and kindness. It’s people like him who truly make a difference, and we’re proud to have him as part of the Rapido family,” the company wrote.</p><p>The company later requested Shrivastava to share her ride details so that Jahrul could be recognised for his gesture. Rapido then added an update: “We’re pleased to inform you that Captain Jahrul has been rewarded for his kind gesture in returning your earphones. We truly appreciate you bringing this positive experience to our attention, as it aligns with the values we uphold on the Rapido platform.”</p><p>Netizens` appreciated the drivers thoughtful gesture, with one user sharing similar experience on the comment that reads, "Same happened to me I have left the phone in the cab when I am in Goa I have booked the cab with Goa miles in that app driver number was not showing but I have called on my number and the driver had picked up the call and says that I am coming to return this phone so I am very grateful for that driver."</p>