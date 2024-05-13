Why India struggles to keep its food safe

Separately, some Indian spices, popular with local consumers and also available outside the country, were banned by the regulators in Singapore and Hong Kong. They were found to be laced with unsafe levels of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen that carries over to food from fumigating agents. The masala variants are now under the US Food and Drug Administration’s scanner, Reuters reported April 27. Both MDH and Everest, the affected brands, have said that they are completely safe.

What’s surprising in all of this is the response of Indian officials. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India denounced as “false and malicious” news reports that linked the spice scandal to a recent 10-fold relaxation on maximum permissible limits of pesticide residue. The country has the most stringent norms, the regulator said, even though others clearly seem to think otherwise.

Lax supervision is also an issue. The police discovered fake spices “made with rotten leaves and rice, spoiled millets, wood dust, chili heads, acids and substandard oils” when they recently raided two factories in Delhi, according to a report in the Times of India.

Concerns around food safety have company in generic drugs, where India is the world’s largest supplier. Cough syrup containing diethylene glycol has killed children in developing-world export markets like Gambia and Uzbekistan. At home, mass poisoning of children with medication contaminated with DEG has occurred on several occasions. And yet, any criticism, as Dinesh Thakur, a whistleblower of unsafe medicine, told my colleague Ruth Pollard, is seen through the lens of nationalism.

It’s a very cloudy lens. Obvious harm becomes invisible and nonexistent threats appear real. Take the 2015 Maggi crisis. India banned the sales of the country’s biggest noodle brand, and forced the company to burn 35,000 tons of stock. Nestle India Ltd.’s annual profit cratered by more than half. And this entire kerfuffle was based on what? The food-safety agency had picked up a dozen Maggi packets from a store in Uttar Pradesh in India’s lawless, corruption-ridden north, found lead well over permissible limits and decided that it had enough evidence to pull the plug.

Nestle argued that it had tested more than 1,000 batches and found them to be safe. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hyper-nationalist government had just entered its second year, and Baba Ramdev, a bearded yoga guru in orange robes who was close to the new regime, was promoting his herbal soap-to-rose-sherbet offerings as better alternatives to established products from Western multinationals like Unilever Plc and Nestle. In November 2015, as Maggi was just about returning to shop shelves after a court set aside the ban, Ramdev’s Patanjali launched a wheat noodle, calling it a healthier option, even though it didn’t have the right approvals from the food regulator.