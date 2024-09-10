Why 'pronatalist' politicians want women to have more babies?

What's worrying the pronatalists?

The resurgence of pronatalism comes at a time of declining fertility rates globally.

A 2020 study led by University of Washington researchers projected a global world population of 8.79 billion by 2100 — considerably below previous UN estimates.

To take one example that's broadly representative of trends across the globe: Ireland's Total Fertility Rate — that is, the average number of children born to women in their child-bearing years — nosedived from 4.03 in 1965 to 1.5 in 2023.

While today there are many more women of child-bearing age than there were 60-odd years ago, they're having fewer children. Today, many countries fall well below the ‘replacement rate’ of 2.1 — the level at which the population would replace itself in the long run, ignoring migration. That's the case in the global north but also across Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Consider Taiwan's total fertility rate of 1.11; Aruba's fertility rate of 1.2; Malaysia's rate of 1.73; Australia's rate of about 1.7; and India's total fertility rate of 1.96; and the European Union's fertility rate of 1.46, to give just a few examples.

Global fertility is projected to dwindle even further over the coming decades. By 2100, just six countries are predicted to have fertility rates above replacement level. Fertility rates are also expected to drop below one child per woman by 2100 in 13 countries, including Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The key factor driving this demographic transition is the behaviour of women.

It's been long-established that the more education a woman has, the more likely it is for her to enter and remain in the workforce, and to limit the size of her family.

This link was first identified in the industrialised countries of the global north, but has more recently become a global phenomenon.

There's another reason falling birth rates tend to alarm governments. The dependency ratio — that is, the number of people in the younger age categories that can support the number of people in the older age categories through taxation, care work and so on — is altering dramatically.

Traditionally, we think of population as a pyramid structure with lots of people at the base, and progressively fewer as you move to the top. But that structure is now being inverted: low birth rates and low death rates together are combining to create major new challenges for governments.

What about immigration?

One solution to falling birth rates, in some countries, has been to promote immigration. After all, immigrants can help bolster the numbers of working-age people in a host country and plug labour market gaps in crucial areas such as healthcare, social care, domestic labour, farm work, and hospitality.

But ironically, in the context of resurgent nationalism, many countries have become more wary about free movement across borders — seeking to restrict immigration, and engaging in repatriation programmes.

Indeed, the popularity of pronatalist policies on the far Right is in alignment with a vehemently anti-immigrant stance. Their focus is to ensure higher birth rates among the native population only.

(Remember Orban from Hungary? He strongly opposes immigration as a solution to population decline, and advocates instead a programme of procreative incentivisation to boost the fertility rate.)

These pronatalist and anti-immigration stances are arguably misguided in a couple of ways. First, there is strong evidence that immigrants boost economic growth and are net contributors to their host societies. Migrants are usually younger than natives in the receiving country, meaning immigration can help with the dependency ratio and fill job gaps. They create jobs through their entrepreneurship, and also do jobs that natives are unwilling to do. What's more, immigrants can also support population growth in developed countries, as their fertility rate is higher than that of natives.

Second, history teaches us that pronatalist policies often have the effect of weaponising childbearing for political ends, and eroding women's health and reproductive rights in the process. After World War I, in which millions died, many European countries developed pronatalist policies to bolster the population. In the USSR, Stalin reversed liberal birth control and abortion rights in the 1930s in favour of promoting multiple births.