Will the Indian middle class measure up to its task?

It is true that the middle class provides a solid bulwark for democracy, but in a developing democracy with historical baggage such as ours, it can do so only when it realises that the liberties it enjoys can exist only in a liberal democracy, that its role therefore cannot be to practice and entrench religious conservatism but to break free of it. But, to say it again, today’s Indian middle class is placid, passive, complacent and even ignorant — and arrogant, because it is ignorant -- about its historical role. It is in a deep slumber when it must be championing and building upon liberal democracy, capitalism without caste-ridden feudalism, with a thorough avowal of liberty, equality, and fraternity. This then is the crisis of the largest democracy in the world, without a democratic revolution to call its own.