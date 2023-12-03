With murder plot allegations by the US, India stands diminished

The only reason for the Modi government’s bellicose stance against Canada’s charges can be its supreme confidence that the Biden administration will not do anything to embarrass the Indian establishment. The obvious calculation is based on India’s critical value in the American designs to counter China in Asia and the Indo-Pacific. The Modi government must have been emboldened by the free pass it has been getting from the Biden administration on democratic backsliding and ill-treatment of religious minorities in India. If destruction of at least 250 churches in Manipur, denial of basic human rights in Kashmir since 2019, and regular lynching of young Muslims in India can lead to paeans about “shared values” and “world’s oldest and largest democracies” from Biden, Blinken and Sullivan, why would the foiled assassination attempt on a Khalistan leader in New York be treated any differently?