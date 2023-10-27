Women workers and Goldin’s hypothesis

Over the past 75 years, India has achieved several significant milestones that directly correlate with the increase in female labour force participation. Firstly, India has experienced remarkable economic growth. At the time of independence, the GDP was a mere Rs 2.7 lakh crore, but this figure has surged to Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021. Secondly, the gender gap in education is rapidly narrowing, with more women now pursuing higher education than ever before. Finally, there has been a dramatic reduction in fertility rates, dropping from 5.9 in 1950 to just two in 2023. This decrease has substantially reduced the time women spend caring for young children, allowing them more freedom to engage in other activities. Ironically, notwithstanding these accomplishments, India continues to face challenges in its endeavour to enhance the FLFP level.