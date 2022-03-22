World Water Day: To retain girls in school, India must better manage its water crisis

The problem of water scarcity is growing, affecting tens of millions of vulnerable people. Many developing and underdeveloped countries, including India, bear the brunt of the water crisis. Although the problem impacts everyone, it is considerably more personal for women. Women's daily lives are becoming increasingly difficult as India continues to overuse its water resources.

There is a strong linkage between water scarcity, human rights and education. Access to potable water is directly related to school attendance and dropout rates. Many government efforts and programmes have attempted to boost girls' educational levels during the last few decades. However, increased droughts induced by climate change and anthropogenic activities keep girls out of school.

The unequal burden of fetching water

India has 16 per cent of the world's population but only 4 per cent of the world's freshwater resources. One-fifth of India is affected by drought each year. With an increasing population and groundwater depletion, large parts of the country face difficulties accessing clean and safe water. According to a NITI Aayog report, by 2030, India's water demand will be twice its supply.

Fetching water for drinking needs is a gendered task for families, particularly in most developing countries. Every day women and girls walk several kilometres to get to their nearest source of water. Their education is often not considered necessary compared to their male counterparts. Studies show that women in rural areas spend up to four hours daily collecting water for their families.

A 22 per cent increase in school dropout rates has been reported in the drought-affected states as people have to walk for kilometres to get water. Even then, the possibility of getting clean and enough water remains slim. Also, carrying water is a physically demanding task that leaves girls with little to no energy to return home and concentrate on their studies.

Climate Change is a growing problem. The consequences of disrupting weather patterns have been seen in the increasing distances from the nearest water source. The problem is prevalent in urban areas as well. According to the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data, the proportion of urban Indian households walking 0.2km to 0.5km daily to acquire drinking water increased between 2008 to 2012. With more and more regions in India declaring drought every year, it is inevitable that the burden on women and girls has increased. This will have a further impact on school dropout and attendance rates.

Studies have shown that areas with minimal water sources face competition and sometimes even conflicts. Women and young girls become the victims of these conflicts. Even when older women walk to get water, younger girls have to stay at home to take care of cattle manage household chores and younger siblings. Furthermore, class and caste play a massive role in who gets to take water first. Time spent collecting water takes girls away from school, depriving them of the opportunity to build a better future for themselves.

Lack of toilets in schools

It is imperative to have proper sanitation facilities to ensure the safe and maximum participation of girls in schools. While clean water and sanitation facilities in Indian schools have been a source of worry and discussion for the past few decades, many schools, particularly those in rural areas, continue to face the problem. With no toilets in schools, girls are left with no alternative but open spaces. They have to meet with shame, embarrassment and sometimes sexual harassment. The problem increases when girls are on their periods. The best choice for them is to stay at home. Sometimes despite the availability of toilets, girls miss school due to unclean premises. When they use dirty school washroom facilities, they often end up suffering from Urinary Tract Infections, which again affects their attendance.

What can be done

The Union government consolidated all water-related schemes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti; the government also plans to provide each rural household with safe tap drinking water by 2024. These efforts are praiseworthy, but a lot needs to be done on the supply component.

Agriculture accounts for more than 80 per cent of the water consumption in the country. We take more water to produce the same crops and grow more water-intensive crops. Incentives such as MSP (minimum support price) for water-intensive crops need to be examined. This will increase water availability in rural areas. Rejuvenation of water bodies can also help in maintaining groundwater levels. The Delhi government has had some success in water body rejuvenation. In the short term, digging borewells near villages will make a difference in the life of girls and women. Also, India needs to work with partners to build capacity and strengthen state-level water, sanitation and hygiene services.

Sending young girls back to school is a matter of prime importance, and the growing water crisis is acting as an impediment. Both short term and long term steps have to be taken in the direction of better managing this crisis.

(The authors are with The Takshashila Institution)

