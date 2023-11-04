Worrying report on accidents and fatalities

The reasons for the high number of accidents and fatalities are well known. Poor design and lack of maintenance of roads, fewer roads which leads to concentration of traffic, increase in the number of vehicles, and violations of traffic rules are some major reasons. Overspeeding, drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, use of mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts are some issues related to violation of rules. There is the need for a safe driving culture and habits in the country. Vehicles are not always equipped with safety equipment for many reasons, including the manufacturers’ keenness to keep the prices low. Vehicles which are past their prime and are not roadworthy are common on our roads. Lack of timely medical attention to accident victims is one reason for the high mortality rate. The country needs more and better roads and a better oversight system to ensure that rules and regulations are well complied with. The quality of roads is an important factor. Pot-holed and broken roads which abound in the country are death-traps for people. Planning, design and engineering of roads, location and design of junctions and signages have to be improved to ensure safe travel.