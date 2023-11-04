Worrying report on accidents and fatalities

The government’s report “Road Accidents in India 2022” shows a deterioration in all parameters of road safety and confirms the country’s dubious distinction as the world leader in road fatalities. The total number of road accidents increased by 11.9% in 2022 from the previous year. The number of persons killed and injured also rose by 9.4% and 15.3% respectively. There were 1.68 lakh deaths caused by various kinds of accidents. Two-wheelers accounted for 45% of fatalities. About 67% of victims were young and were in the age group of 18-45. Accidents have become so common that they are a leading cause of death in the country. Delhi recorded the highest number of accidents while Bengaluru held the fourth position among cities. More deaths from accidents happened in rural areas, perhaps because road conditions are worse there than in cities or because timely and effective medical aid was not available. More accidents happened on national highways than on other roads.
The reasons for the high number of accidents and fatalities are well known. Poor design and lack of maintenance of roads, fewer roads which leads to concentration of traffic, increase in the number of vehicles, and violations of traffic rules are some major reasons. Overspeeding, drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, use of mobile phones while driving, not wearing seat belts are some issues related to violation of rules. There is the need for a safe driving culture and habits in the country. Vehicles are not always equipped with safety equipment for many reasons, including the manufacturers’ keenness to keep the prices low. Vehicles which are past their prime and are not roadworthy are common on our roads. Lack of timely medical attention to accident victims is one reason for the high mortality rate. The country needs more and better roads and a better oversight system to ensure that rules and regulations are well complied with. The quality of roads is an important factor. Pot-holed and broken roads which abound in the country are death-traps for people. Planning, design and engineering of roads, location and design of junctions and signages have to be improved to ensure safe travel.
It should also be noted that pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are most at risk and they make up most of the fatalities. Roads must made safest for those who are most vulnerable and use them the most, but that is not the case in the country. The report also highlights the need to give attention to road safety in rural areas as accidents and fatalities are emerging as “more of a rural phenomenon than an urban phenomenon.”