Written in stone, literally

When I was little, I wondered about the pictures of people appearing in the obituary section. Every morning, my grandfather and uncles would check out the page. When someone known to them died and their photo appeared in the obituary, the sad news spread like wildfire among their inner circle. Soon, everyone would gather at the home of the dead to pay their last respects. Once, when I asked a granduncle engrossed in the newspaper what he was up to, he joked, “Just making sure I’m not listed in the obituaries.”