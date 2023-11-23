Wrong slap on the right cheek

I had no other alternative but to slap my classmates. Starting from the back benches, I stared at them, slapping them one by one. The teacher stopped me in the middle and called me back to him. When I went and stood before him, he told me that I wasn’t carrying out the punishment effectively and that I wasn’t using my full force. Suddenly, his heavy hand landed on my right cheek like a hammer, and he said, “This is how you must slap.” Thereafter, I was asked to continue the slapping session.



I did it with whatever force I could muster, and I sat back in my seat. My head was still spinning and pounding with pain due to the effect of the slap I got from the teacher. In the eyes of the other students, I was a hero. But my own cheek told another story. On introspection, I realised that the ferocity and force of the slap that I received from the teacher were nowhere comparable to the slap my classmates got from me, who were the ones being punished.