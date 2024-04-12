Your plug-in hybrid SUV won’t save the planet

Unlike regular hybrids, which can only drive very short distances using just the battery and don’t come with a plug, PHEVs typically offer 25-50 miles of purely battery-powered motoring before the combustion engine kicks in.

Until now these cars haven’t been all that popular in the US, but I expect demand to increase in the coming years as they’re a decent option for those still unwilling to make the leap to full electric. Stellantis NV, by far the largest seller of this type of vehicle in the US, reported an 82 per cent increase in PHEV sales there in the first quarter; half of its Jeep Wrangler sales in the US came with a plug.

BMW AG chief executive officer Oliver Zipse told analysts last month that PHEVs play a “crucial role” because, if they didn’t exist, many customers would just buy a combustion-engine vehicle instead; plug-in hybrids are “here to stay for the foreseeable time,” he said.

Most drivers travel fewer than 40 miles per day, so PHEVs can provide a way to cover that distance without burning fuel but with a gasoline engine on hand for vacations and other longer trips.