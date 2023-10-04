Youth unemployment crisis in India

Unemployment, both in terms of magnitude and severity, is the biggest challenge for the country. Both the organised and unorganised sectors must adopt labour-intensive technology if sufficient employment opportunities are to be generated, and the women’s participation rate in the labour force should improve. Bangladesh has achieved this by establishing a vibrant garment industry to cater to the clothing needs of the world. To solve the unemployment problem in urban areas, the organised industrial sector must also absorb a sufficient number of workers. The failure of the organised industrial sector to generate enough employment opportunities is due to the use of capital-intensive technologies. In order to encourage the use of relatively more labour-intensive technologies and thereby generate more employment opportunities, fiscal and monetary concessions like liberal depreciation, investment allowances, etc. on the use of capital must be withdrawn or reduced.