Zip it. What govt does with rice is national security!

This RTI application became football for the babus. First, it was repeatedly passedbetween the DCA and the Food Corporation of India -- four times. Then, the DCA booted it to the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), which dutifully kicked it over to the Commerce Department. They, in turn, threw it at the DGFT and the DFPD. Both knocked it back to the DCA. It has been lying with the Directorate of Vanaspati, Vegetable Oils and Fats(!) since late October, with no further movement. Hope the RTI application is cooking slowly to become pulao or biriyani.