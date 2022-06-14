Apple dominates global smartwatch market in Q1, 2022: Counterpoint
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 19:34 IST
DH Tech | Technology News | Counterpoint Research | Counterpoint | Apple | Samsung | Huawei | Imoo | Amazfit | Xiaomi | Fitbit | Smartwatch | Smart Wearables | Garmin |
Though Xiaomi recorded the highest quarterly shipments, Apple still managed to top the chart with 36.1 per cent market share.
Counterpoint released the latest global smartwatch share report for the quarter ending in March 2022. The smart wearable industry saw 13 per cent year-to-year growth compared to the same period the previous year.
Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi dominate global smartwatch markets in Q1, 2022
1) Apple: Cupertino-based company managed to get solid lead with 14% YoY in Q1 2022. Thanks to late launch of Watch Series 7, some shipments carried over to Q1 2022 and helped strengthen the brand. Picture Credit: Apple
2) Samsung: South Korean consumer electronics major came second with great 46% YoY increase in shipments. It grew significantly in the APAC region with the popularity of Galaxy Watch 4 series, Counterpoint report said. It has now 10.1 per cent market share. Picture Credit: Samsung
3) Huawei: Due to US-imposed sanctions, Huawei as a brand is out-of-favour in global regions and the demand is only been driven by locals in the mainland China. It registered flat YoY growth and managed to secured third spot with 7.2 per cent market share. Picture Credit: Huawei
4) Xiaomi: The Chinese company witnessed 69% YoY growth and broke the shipment record for the quarter whilst rapidly penetrates globally. A large proportion of its sales is said to be driven by demand for low-end (under $100) segment. It has 5 per cent market share. Picture Credit: Xiaomi
5) Garmin: US-based firm capped off the top five slot with 4.3 per cent market share. It made good business in the premium $500 dollar segment. Picture Credit: Garmin
6) Amazit: Thanks to the GTR 3 and GTS 3 series, Amazfit managed to secure sixth position in the leader board. Besides the China, it has managed to gain more ground in Europe. Picture Credit: Amazfit
7) Imoo: Chinese brand known for its smartwatch for children, registered double-digit YoY decline and managed to secure seventh position in the chart with 3.4 per cent market share. Picture Credit: Imoo
8) Fitbit: Due to the Google acquisition of the company and is in the middle of reorganisaiton process, Fitbit did not release any new model in 2021. Currently, Fitbit has 2.4 per cent market share is expected to grow faster once it starts selling new models with Wear OS. Picture Credit: Fitbit
