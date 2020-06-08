News in Pics, June 8: Best photos from across the world
Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives for a court hearing to review a detention warrant request against him at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, June 8, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of 70-year-old Manuel Farias, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Recanto da Paz cemetery, in Breves, southwest of Marajo island in Para state, Brazil. Credit/Reuters Photo
Demonstrators raise their fists as they take a knee for 8 minutes 46 seconds, the length of time George Floyd was held down with a knee on his neck by a Minneapolis Police officer, during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. Credit/Reuters Photo
Police officers in Parliament Square during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain. Credit/Reuters Photo
People sit during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Pasadena, Texas, U.S. Credit/Reuters Photo
Congregants of the Inhlanhla Yokuphila Apostolic Church In Zion practice social distancing as they attend a church service at an open field, as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Soweto, South Africa. Credit/Reuters Photo
News in Pics May 28: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : May 28 2020, 12:39 ISTUnited States | India | Honduras | Hong Kong | China |
An ethnic minority delegate prepares to take her seat before the closing session of the National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. AFP
Protesters clash with the police as they demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. AFP
A gravedigger wearing personal protective equipment walks beside an open niche prepared for a funeral of at the Public Cemetery of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil. AFP
Honduran riot police members confiscate a mototaxi during a protest of taxi and mototaxi drivers demanding food and an economic aid from Juan Orlando Hernandez government, in Tegucigalpa. AFP
A man wearing a face mask walks past shops at a market in Jakarta on May 28, 2020, ahead of the government's plan to reopen businesses amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. AFP
Cadets of Scouts & Guides provide drinking water to the migrants sitting in a Shramik Special train for their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Mathura Railway Station. PTI
Villagers make way along a road which is blocked due to fall of a tree in the last night's fast and rough squall, at Santipur in Nadia. PTI
Pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui, center, struggles with security personnel at the main chamber of the Legislative Council during the second day of debate on a bill that would criminalize insulting or abusing the Chinese anthem in Hong Kong. AP/PTI
News in Pics May 20: Best photos from across the world
UPDATED : May 20 2020, 17:34 ISTIndia | Chennai | Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Pakistan | Ukraine | Kiev | South Korea | Seoul |
Burundians wait in a line to vote during the presidential and general elections at a polling station at the Bubu Primary school in Giheta, central Burundi, on May 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
People sit in Yeouido park in central Seoul during sunset on May 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
A coronavirus-themed robot navigated by health officials (unseen) sprays disinfectant in a residential area after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on May 20, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Activists of the National Corps political party wearing protective face masks burn flares during a rally demanding a resignation of the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, outside the Mariinskyi Palace, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a news conference, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kiev, Ukraine May 20, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the transgender community wear protective masks and gloves as they hold signs during an awareness walk following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Karachi, Pakistan May 20, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics May 19: Best photos from around the world
A visitor wearing a face mask views marble busts of the permanent collection at the Capitoline Museum (Musei Capitolini) in Rome as it reopens on May 19, 2020 while the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo
Residents gather around the debris of a house damaged in a gun battle between suspected militants and government forces in Srinagar on May 19, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
People shop at a market after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on May 19, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish students wearing face masks for protection against the new coronavirus (COVID-19), wave national flags during a ceremony at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, on May 19, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Parents of kindergarten-age children rally demanding to ease anti-virus restrictions and reopen kindergartens outside the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers headquarters in Kiev on May 19, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics May 17: Best photos from across the world
UPDATED : May 17 2020, 16:25 ISTCoronavirus | COVID-19 | Wuhan | China | Thailand | Myanmar | India | USA | Barack Obama | Coronavirus lockdown | Iraq |
Satyendra Kumar, a migrant worker, massages the feet of her daughter after walking for three days, as they wait to cross the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 17, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
Thai officials (L) pose as they hand over certificates to people allowed to leave a 14-day quarantine imposed to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a school in Panaret, in southern Thailand's Pattani province on May 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
People wearing face masks are seen at Wuhan Railway Station, in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit the hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Hubei province, China, May 17, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo
Shiite Muslims gather, albeit in fewer numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Imam Ali shrine in the central Iraqi holy city of Najaf late on May 16, 2020, to mark Lailat al-Qadr, a night in the holy month of Ramadan during which the Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed in the seventh century. Credit: AFP Photo
A volunteer wearing protective gear amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus takes the temperature of a resident while going door-to-door for health check-ups in Yangon on May 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo
Torrey Pines High School graduating student Phoebe Seip, 18 (right), and her sister Sydney, 22, watch former United States President Barack Obama deliver a virtual commencement address to millions of high school seniors who will miss graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while celebrating Phoebe?s canceled prom night at home in San Diego, California, U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo