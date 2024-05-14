Home
Edappadi K Palaniswami appears before city court in defamation plaint

Edappadi K Palaniswami appeared before the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate M Dharmaprabhu, who posted to June 27 further hearing of the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 10:15 IST
Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before a city court in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

EPS, as the former Chief Minister is addressed, appeared before the 13th Metropolitan Magistrate M Dharmaprabhu, who posted to June 27 further hearing of the case.

In his defamation complaint, Maran submitted that Palaniswami, during the election campaign made defamatory statement against him relating to alleged non-utilisation of MP's fund. It was a false statement, and made intentionally to defame him.

