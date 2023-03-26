Rahul Gandhi's MP disqualification: Delhi Police denies permission to Congress to hold 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat

Congress workers and party supporters have left no stones unturned to express their dissent over the disqualification of the senior party MP, Rahul Gandhi. As the party is all set to launch a nationwide Satyagraha today, stay tuned with DH to track live updates.
Habit of Modi govt to disallow every opposition protest, won't deter our fight for truth: Congress's K C Venugopal
Police denies permission to Congress to hold 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler joins party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat
Rahul resorted to gimmicks for cheap publicity: Anurag Thakur
Elected representatives automatically stand disqualified the moment they are convicted by court and sentenced to jail for 2 or more years,Rahul Gandhi resorting to 'gimmicks' for 'cheap popularity':Union Minister Anurag Thakur (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Youth Congress workers block Delhi-Jaipur Highway, burn tyres
Many Youth Congress workers on Saturday blocked the Delhi-Jaipur Highway here and burnt tyres in protest against the disqualification of party leaderRahulGandhifrom the Lok Sabha.
Congress protests against disqualification of Rahul; BJP hits streets seeking his apology for 'insulting' OBCs
Congress workers staged demonstrations in Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra on Saturday against the disqualification of Congress MPRahulGandhiafter his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case.
Counter protests were held by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik cities demanding an apology fromGandhifor “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBC) with his 2019 "Modi" surname remark.