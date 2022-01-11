BioNTech develops method to detect high-risk variants

BioNTech develops method to detect high-risk variants

BioNTech and its partner said the new computational method can analyse genetic sequencing data of new coronavirus mutations

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 11 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 19:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

German Covid-19 vaccine maker BioNTech said it developed a method to quickly determine whether a new virus variant is a cause for concern, collaborating with British artificial intelligence startup InstaDeep Ltd.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, BioNTech and its partner said the new computational method can analyse genetic sequencing data of new coronavirus mutations found in infected people and assesses the risk they pose within days and sometimes within just minutes.

BioNTech
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Science and Techology

