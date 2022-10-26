Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5°C: UN

Climate pledges still 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5 degrees Celsius: UN

UN urged national governments to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 26 2022, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 14:47 ist

International climate pledges remain far off track to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report released by the United Nations Wednesday, less than two weeks ahead of high-stakes negotiations to tackle global warming.

"We are still nowhere near the scale and pace of emission reductions required to put us on track toward a 1.5 degrees Celsius world," said Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, referring to the more ambitious goal of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

"To keep this goal alive, national governments need to strengthen their climate action plans now and implement them in the next eight years."

Science News
global warming
Climate Change
UN
United Nations

