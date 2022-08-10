Early diagnosis, contact tracing systems needed now: WHO chief scientist on monkeypox

As the world tries to understand more about the spread of monkeypox, Soumya Swaminathan, chief World Health Organization (WHO) scientist, said that there was a small window to contain the disease before it turned endemic.

Swaminathan told Mint in an email interview that the need of the hour was to implement systems for early diagnosis and contact tracing. "Every effort must be made to control the human-to-human spread of monkeypox through early case-finding and diagnosis, isolation and contact tracing," Soumya said. "There is a small window to contain this infection before it becomes endemic in many countries. Depending on how it evolves, vaccines may be needed in the future to control monkeypox, in addition to public health measures."

Soumya expressed concern about the rapid monkeypox spread in many countries through new modes of transmission. "Because of the increasing likelihood of human-animal interactions (loss of forests, trade and travel), we can expect more zoonotic infections to affect humans," she said.

The WHO recently declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. The organisation said monkeypox was a viral zoonosis - a virus transmitted to humans from animals - with symptoms similar to smallpox, although clinically less severe.

The disease typically manifests with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes but medical complications can happen in some cases. Symptoms usually last for two to four weeks.

The 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease', issued by the Centre, said that human-to-human transmission occurred primarily through large respiratory droplets that generally required prolonged close contact. Transmission can also happen through direct contact with body fluids or lesions, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or towels of an infected person.

Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bites or scratches from infected animals or through bush meat preparation.

(With PTI inputs)