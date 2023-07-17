ISRO successfully performs second orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

"The spacecraft is now in 41603 km X 226 km orbit", the national space agency headquartered here said on Monday.

The next firing is planned for Tuesday between 2 pm and 3 pm. it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.