ISRO shows vital facilities for solid motor advancement

ISRO unveils vital facilities for solid motor advancement

SDSC-SHAR is responsible for the development of solid motors/segments for ISRO's launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 13 2023, 11:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 11:44 ist
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of vital facilities essential for the enhancement of solid motor realisation was inaugurated at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) at the spaceport at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh by Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation and Secretary in the Department of Space, Somanath S.

SDSC-SHAR is responsible for the development of solid motors/segments for ISRO's launch vehicles including PSLV, GSLV, LVM3, and SSLV.

"It aims at establishing 29 primary and 16 auxiliary facilities to bolster solid propellant processing capabilities striving to achieve 2X improvement in its capacity," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a statement.

Commencing the first phase of this initiative, Wednesday's inauguration unveiled five key facilities dedicated to solid propellant mixing, casting, machining, as well as the non-destructive testing of cast segments, it was stated.

Director of SDSC-SHAR, A Rajarajan, and Directors from other ISRO Centres/Units were present.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
ISRO
Indian Space Research Organisation
Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

How safe are your bank deposits?

How safe are your bank deposits?

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 