No data on changing Covid vaccines between doses: WHO

No adequate data on changing Covid vaccines between doses: WHO

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 09 2021, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 19:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The WHO said Friday there was "no adequate data" on switching Covid-19 vaccines between doses, as France said under-55s who received an AstraZeneca first jab should get their second from a different vaccine.

"There is no adequate data to be able to say whether this is something that could be done, so... interchangeability of vaccine was not something that we could give a recommendation on," World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters.

