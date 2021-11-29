Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Not clear yet if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

However, preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of reinfection from the variant

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Nov 29 2021, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 02:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it is not yet clear if the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants or if it causes more severe disease.

"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron," it said.

However, in a statement, the agency reiterated that preliminary evidence suggests there may be a higher risk of reinfection from the variant.

The WHO said it is working with technical experts to understand the potential impact of the variant on existing countermeasures against Covid-19 disease, including vaccines.

"There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants," the WHO said.

"Initial reported infections were among university studies —younger individuals who tend to have more mild disease — but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks," it said.

PCR tests continue to detect infection with Omicron - which was first detected in South Africa earlier this month - and studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on rapid antigen detection tests, the WHO said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
WHO
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 