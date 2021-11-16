Not just humans, diabetes on the rise in dogs too, says Pune doctor

For those who have pet dogs — this is a matter of concern.

Just like humans, dogs too get diabetes. It is quite frequently noticed in dogs due to lifestyle changes and hormonal fluctuations.

Since diagnostics methods have improved, dogs with diabetes can be managed promptly. To manage diabetes, monitor the dog’s blood sugar levels at home as recommended by the doctor, and make the dog follow an active lifestyle.

Dr Narendra Pardeshi, India’s leading Vet Surgeon from Small Animal Clinic, Pune said, “Diabetes is not limited to humans, even dogs are having a tough time due to it. Juvenile diabetes is seen in dogs at the age of two to three months. Most of the cases are seen around six to eight years in dogs. Labradors are more prone to diabetes and it is not frequently noticed in Indian dog breeds. The cases of diabetes in dogs spiked around 10-20 per cent during the pandemic.”

“Moreover, the number has also gone up in the last five years. The pet owner fails to notice the symptoms on time as increased thirst and increased urination. When a detailed examination of blood and urine test is done, then only the further diagnosis of diabetes is confirmed. By the time the dog visits the vet he already has cataracts or diabetic retinopathy, the sugar levels are around 490-500 mg/dL. In this case, it becomes difficult to put the dog on insulin,” he said in a press statement.

Just like human beings, it is not possible to give oral medications to dogs to control diabetes. They need to be given injections. Insulin injections are used when the sugar goes above normal. The insulin injections must continue even after sugar levels stabilise.

“Diabetes causes delayed wound healing, muscle weakness, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and renal failure even in dogs. And the chances of having irreversible complications are more than 80 per cent if not treated at the right time. Recovery is possible with lifestyle modifications and injections at home. But, there is a lack of awareness in pet owners regarding diabetes. Just like how humans go for tests after every six months, even pet owners need to go for regular follow-ups with the doctor," he said.

"A urine sugar test is suggested during the diagnosis. So, a dog needs to go for tests at six, then at nine years of age, then continue it after every year. To control blood sugar levels of the dog, monitor it at home, do a urine test, after fasting and pp sugar level sugar levels are checked, the dog is kept under observation, and should be examined once in months,” said Dr Pardeshi.

