Now, a test that detects Covid-19 by making you gargle

Under the new technique, no RNA extraction is necessary as is the case with existing testing of samples

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 21 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 17:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Testing for the novel coronavirus has been made easier now as a Maharashtra-based institute came up with a novel approach to detect the virus: gargling!

This testing method is the first of its kind in the world.

Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), which is part of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has received formal approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for the “saline gargle” RT-PCR test.

The CSIR-NEERI’s Environmental Virology Section came up with the innovation.

In this technique, no RNA extraction is necessary as is the case with existing testing of samples.

Even though the RT-PCR procedure remains the same, potentially the suspected patient can get the test result faster.

Senior Scientist Dr Krishna Khairnar and his team has developed it. “There is a saline water solution in a container….you have to take the solution in your mouth, gargle it for 15 seconds and then rinse your mouth in another 15 seconds and put it in the same container,” he said, adding that the sample can be submitted to a laboratory for testing.

“Nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab and viral transport medium not required,” Dr Khairnar said. This could mean a huge reduction in usage of swabs as well as easier to collect.

He said skilled health care workers for sample collection too are not needed and the exercise involves a non-invasive sampling and  is patient friendly.

“Waste generation during sample collection is minimized,” he said, adding that self sampling is possible.

“This enables fast sampling. Long queues of patients/persons at sample collection centres can be minimised. No RNA extraction kit required. Simple room temperature incubation in a buffer, followed by heating for a few minutes is good enough to give a reasonably good RNA template for Direct RT-PCR,” he said, adding that it saves time and money.

