Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine submitted for UK approval

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine submitted for UK approval

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 23 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 23:21 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

The University of Oxford and drug manufacturer AstraZeneca have applied to the UK health regulator for permission to roll out their Covid-19 vaccine, Health Minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday.

"I'm delighted to be able to tell you that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine developed here in the UK has submitted its full data package to the MHRA for approval," he said.

"This is the next step towards a decision on the deployment of the vaccine," the health minister added at a press conference where he announced Britain would impose travel restrictions on South Africa to curb the spread of another new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus shot to be authorised for use by the UK's independent medicines regulator and has been given to 500,000 of the country's most vulnerable people since its rollout last month.

The bulk of Britain's vaccine requirements are expected to be met by the jab developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, as the government has ordered 100 million doses.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Oxford University
AstraZeneca
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

 