‘First largest study’ of Nepalis shows genealogy links with Thakurs, Brahmins of north India

Researchers have found that most Nepali populations derive their maternal ancestry from lowland populations than highlanders.

Scientists from Hyderabad-based CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Tribhuvan University of Nepal, DST-Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow, and Banaras Hindu University of Varanasi collaborated in what is termed as “the first largest study on the Nepalese populations to trace their origins.”

Investigators analysed mitochondrial DNA sequences of 999 individuals from different ethnic groups of Nepal—including Newar, Magar, Sherpa, Brahmin, Tharu, Tamang, and populations from Kathmandu and Eastern Nepal.

Dr K Thangaraj from CCMB who led the research told DH that some of the Nepalese were found to have ancestral links to Brahmins and Thakurs of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Located at a crossroads in the Himalayan region, Nepal offers a unique ground to understand south and east Asian genetic ancestry. The Himalayan mountains range of Nepal has served as a geographical barrier to population migration, while at the same time, its valleys have been avenues for trade and exchange.

Despite the long-term economic and cultural importance of the Himalayan trade routes, very little is known about the early population history of the region.

The results of the study have now helped the researchers fill several critical gaps in the history and past demographic events that shaped the present Nepalese genetic diversity.

“Our study showed that the ancient genetic make-up of the Nepalese was gradually transformed by various mixing episodes along the migratory path to Nepal. The carriers of some mitochondrial lineages may have crossed the Himalayas into Nepal, most likely via southeast Tibet, between 3.8 and six thousand years ago,” said Rajdip Basnet, the first author of the study from Tribhuvan University.

The findings were published recently in the journal Human Genetics.

“Tibeto-Burman communities like Newar and Magar revealed a distinct population history than contemporary high-altitude Tibetans/Sherpas. This study, using history, archaeological and genetic information, has helped us in understanding the population history of Tibeto-Burman communities of Nepal,” said Dr Niraj Rai, one of the authors from DST- Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences.

“The cultural ties of Nepal with India and Tibet reflected in their genomic ancestry,” said Gyaneshwer Chaubey, a professor from Banaras Hindu University and co-author of the study.