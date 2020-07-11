Scientists say Covid-19 vaccine at least a year away: Report

It would take at least a year to develop a vaccine to cure Covid-19 top government scientists and officials on Friday told a science, technology, environment and forests committee, according to multiple news reports.

This time frame was an optimistic assessment regardless if it is developed in India or abroad, the scientists noted.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The committee was also told that India is to play a key role in either developing or manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine as the country is a leading manufacturer of vaccines and generic medicines. Nearly 60 percent of the world’s vaccines are developed here.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which is part of a larger discussion on the role of science and technology in dealing with coronavirus, suggested increasing the number of post-doctoral research fellowships from 300 to 800 every year, starting from 2021, and also the number of PhD scholars through CSIR-NET examination from 5,000 to 7,500. The proposal would require an additional budget of Rs 2,388.22 crore over the next five years, according to a report by Business Standard.

No direct references were made to the letter issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that said it would launch a vaccine for public health use by August 15. The announcement garnered criticism from the scientific community and the Opposition stating that the move was designed to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to score political points. The agency clarified that the letter was only meant to “cut unnecessary red tape” and “speed up recruitment of participants”, and not to “bypass any necessary process”.

This meeting was one of the firsts to be held since lockdown was implemented in the country. Only seven out of the 30 MPs on the standing committee were able to attend due to travel restrictions. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was happy that department-related regular meetings had resumed.

Responding on Twitter, Karnataka MP Jairam Ramesh said, “Our parliamentary standing committee is having a most informative and useful meeting with DBT (department of biotechnology), DST (department of science and technology), CSIR and principal scientific advisor on the issue of science and Technology and Covid-19. Too bad we are not allowed to have virtual meetings so that more MPs could have participated.” He urged Naidu to allow virtual meetings of parliamentary panels “given that the House is unlike to meet for the next month at last.”