Sony technologically ready to make humanoid robots once their use becomes clear

'The key is the development of application,' said CTO Hiroaki Kitano

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Dec 06 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sony Group Corp said on Tuesday it was technologically ready to make humanoid robots, but that it should be identified first for what purpose such robots can be useful.

"In terms of technology, several companies in the world including this one have enough technology accumulated to make them swiftly once it becomes clear which usage is promising," Sony Chief Technology Officer Hiroaki Kitano told Reuters in an interview.

Also Read | Will robots replace humans at Amazon?

"The key is the development of application," Kitano said.

Check out DH's latest videos

