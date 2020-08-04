Study finds major coronavirus weakness: normal water

Study finds major coronavirus weakness: normal water

A Russian study shows that 99.9 percent of the virus particles died within 72 hours in normal water

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2020, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 12:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

While researchers around the world are trying to find a vaccine for coronavirus, Russian researchers have found out that water at room temperature water is an important weakness of the virus, Sputnik News reported on July 30.

The study conducted by the State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR in Novosibirsk, Siberia showed that 90 percent of the virus’s particles were destroyed in room temperature water within 24 hours and 99.9 percent were dead within 72 hours. Scientists also confirmed that boiling water containing Covid-19 kills the virus immediately.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Even though the virus can survive for some time, chlorinated and seawater also restrict its growth, the study revealed.

The Russian institute has been at the forefront of coronavirus research since the beginning of the pandemic. It has worked to develop accurate test kits. It introduced over a dozen vaccine candidates by late March and received permission to begin clinical trials on humans for one of the vaccines last month. The testing started on Monday.

According to an RIA report, Russia will start a mass vaccination campaign in October, the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on August 1. The vaccine will be first administered to doctors and teachers.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

Concerns have been raised internationally as the vaccine has not been registered with the World Health Organisation. There is no Russian Phase III trial on the WHO list of vaccination candidates.

To date, Russia has 8,56,264 cases of Covid-19 and with 6,53,593 recoveries and 14,207 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Vaccine

What's Brewing

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

Novel coronavirus strains show little variability

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

Japan to mark 75 years of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombing

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

English phobia will ruin India’s economic prospects

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 