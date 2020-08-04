Study finds major coronavirus weakness: normal water

While researchers around the world are trying to find a vaccine for coronavirus, Russian researchers have found out that water at room temperature water is an important weakness of the virus, Sputnik News reported on July 30.

The study conducted by the State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology VECTOR in Novosibirsk, Siberia showed that 90 percent of the virus’s particles were destroyed in room temperature water within 24 hours and 99.9 percent were dead within 72 hours. Scientists also confirmed that boiling water containing Covid-19 kills the virus immediately.

Even though the virus can survive for some time, chlorinated and seawater also restrict its growth, the study revealed.

The Russian institute has been at the forefront of coronavirus research since the beginning of the pandemic. It has worked to develop accurate test kits. It introduced over a dozen vaccine candidates by late March and received permission to begin clinical trials on humans for one of the vaccines last month. The testing started on Monday.

According to an RIA report, Russia will start a mass vaccination campaign in October, the Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on August 1. The vaccine will be first administered to doctors and teachers.

Concerns have been raised internationally as the vaccine has not been registered with the World Health Organisation. There is no Russian Phase III trial on the WHO list of vaccination candidates.

To date, Russia has 8,56,264 cases of Covid-19 and with 6,53,593 recoveries and 14,207 deaths.