In today's episode of "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, top doctors Dr Mahesh Kant, Dr Jayprakash Sahoo, Dr Preetam Chappity, Dr Sambit Das and Dr Sanjay Bhadada talk about Mucormycosis.
Welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a surge in the cases of Mucormycosis and there have been many questions on what exactly is this.
Today's episode is part of a series "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan herald.
Listen in.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age
The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis
After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti
Hijab mandatory for women, not Burqa: Taliban
In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan
How Taliban engineered the Afghan 'political collapse'
'Want to run their own country': SP MP defends Taliban
America's longest war: Pics from 20 yrs in Afghanistan