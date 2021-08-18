The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 07:14 ist
An ENT specialist performs a surgery to remove black fungus (Mucormycosis) from a patient who recovered from Covid-19. Credit: AFP File Photo

In today's episode of "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan Herald, top doctors Dr Mahesh Kant, Dr Jayprakash Sahoo, Dr Preetam Chappity, Dr Sambit Das and Dr Sanjay Bhadada talk about Mucormycosis.

Welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. During the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw a surge in the cases of Mucormycosis and there have been many questions on what exactly is this.

Today's episode is part of a series "All things Covid" by GCCMC, a Covid-19 knowledge and collaboration platform enabled by Wipro, in collaboration with Deccan herald. 

Listen in.

