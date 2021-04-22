Visualising oxygen movement in ferroelectric materials 

Visualising oxygen movement in ferroelectric materials 

Ferroelectric materials are like magnets in which they show spontaneous polarisation, or the separation of positive and negative charges

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS,
  • Apr 22 2021, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 09:55 ist
Representative image. iStock photo

Using state-of-the-art atomic resolution microscopy, scientists in Bengaluru have shown experimentally, for the first time, how an unusual form of ferroelectricity arises in certain nano-sized materials.

The insights offered by the study open up new avenues for designing oxygen-conducting ferroelectric materials that could be used for miniature memory and logic devices.

The researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and international institutes said that when an electric field is applied, ferroelectricity arises in materials called hafnia-based oxides, due to the displacement and reversible movement of negatively charged oxygen atoms. 

Such materials are useful for low-power memory applications and microelectronics, explained Assistant Professor Pavan Nukala of IISc's Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE) who is corresponding author for the study. He pursued this research while he was a Marie Curie Research Fellow at the University of Groningen, Netherlands.

"Hafnia-based ferroelectric memory devices are already in production, even though the mechanism behind their behaviour is not known,” he added.

Ferroelectric materials are like magnets in which they show spontaneous polarisation, or the separation of positive and negative charges – which can be reversed or switched using an electric field. However, they are generally not suitable for miniaturisation because they lose their ferroelectric properties when the crystal is made smaller than a particular size. 

Although, scientists in 2011 showed hafnia-based oxides could exhibit ferroelectricity even when they are nano-sized, the scientific community did not clearly understand how ferroelectricity happens in such nano-sized materials. 

Using an advanced electron microscopy technique that had recently been developed and earlier used by a research team at the University of Groningen, Nukala and colleagues visualised a hydrogen atom, the lightest chemical element. In the new study, they imaged thin films of hafnium-zirconium oxide sandwiched between two electrodes.

Tracking the movement 

They were also able to track the movement of atoms, including oxygen, in real time when an electric field was applied.

The researchers found that charged oxygen atoms move from one electrode to another with the hafnia layer acting as a conduit. When the electric field was reversed, the direction of migration was also reversed. It was this migration that contributed significantly to the material's ferroelectricity, they found. 

When the conduit size was reduced (as the device is made smaller), oxygen conduction became more robust. These findings were also confirmed by X-ray diffraction studies carried out in Sweden.

Oxygen migration occurs due to imperfections or "vacancies" in the crystal structure, explains Nukala. "These structural defects are the key to the ferroelectric behaviour, and in general give novel functions to materials.”  

The study has been published in the journal Science.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Technology
oxygen
Science
Metal

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 