A century later, cane species used by Lepchas rediscovered in Sikkim

Scientists at the Department of Science and Technology in Sikkim have rediscovered a cane species called Calamus inermis, which was used by the Lepchas to construct bamboo houses. This species was found in the Dzongu valley along the river Teesta, Mangan District, Sikkim, approximately 65 km away from Gangtok town.

Currently, there are only seven populations of this cane species remaining. Additionally, three populations were discovered at Taryang.

The study was conducted by Sonam R Lepcha and Sonam T Lepcha from the Department of Science and Technology. The species was reported over 100 years ago, but its population has significantly declined over time, Sonam R Lepcha, Joint Director cum Senior Scientific Officer at DST said in an interview with EastMojo.

According to Sonam, the mature stems of this species are used in the construction of traditional bamboo houses, Lepcha traditional hats, furniture, and cane bridges. The species provides high-quality cane for furniture-making and binding, and its fruits are used in diabetes treatment.

Sonam mentioned that in the past, this species must have been important for building houses, bridges, and household utensils. He also suggested that the Lepcha traditional hat, Sumok thyaktuk, may have been made from this species due to its durability and appearance.