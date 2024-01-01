Aditya to reach L1 on Jan 6 and more from ISRO in 2024

Chennai: Aditya L1, India’s first solar observatory mission, will reach the L1 point on January 6 after a 125-day long journey from where it will study the Sun.

“It will reach the L1 point on January 6. We will do the final manoeuvres to keep it there,” ISRO chairman S Somanath said.

The L1 point is about 1.5 million km from the Earth, just 1 per cent of the 150 million km distance between the two. Reaching the L1 point will give India a greater advantage of observing solar activities continuously.

All the measurements will be made from the Lagrange point L1, while L5 is a good vantage point for studying the Earth-directed CME events and assessing the space weather, scientists said.