Decoding the hum of the universe

To ensure it's not an anomaly causing the change in timing, astronomers observe an array of pulsars - 87 to be exact. Hence the name Pulsar Timing Array. "If there was a change in just one of the pulsar’s timings, then it can be attributed to a change in the pulsar itself, like a starquake (similar to an earthquake but happening on a star) or something. But when all the pulsars are showing a predictable change in their timing, it has to be a change in the curvature of space itself, and hence has to be a gravitational wave," she adds.