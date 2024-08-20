Designs for Chandrayaan 4&5 are ready; ISRO plans 50-70 satellites in the next five years: S Somanath

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation would soon be seeking the Union Government’s approval for Chandrayaan-4 and 5 missions as designs for both spacecrafts are ready, ISRO chairman S Somanath said here on Tuesday, noting that the space agency plans to launch 50-70 satellites over the next five years.

"We have a series of missions to go to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is over. Now, design for Chandrayaan-4 and 5 has been completed and we are seeking approval of the government," Somanath told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by the All India Council for Technical Education and Indian Space Association.

The Chandrayaan-4 mission – planned around 2027-28 - includes bringing back moon rocks and soil to earth after a soft landing on the lunar surface.