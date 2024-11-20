Explained | COPD vs asthma: What is the difference, and why does it matter?

COPD usually develops after the age of 40, typically in people who smoke or have had long-term exposure to harmful inhaled noxious particles, like air pollution. However, given the progressive nature of the disease, younger people in high-risk groups, who have had exposure to irritants, should still be mindful of the potential long-term risks. In contrast, asthma can start at any age, often in childhood or early adulthood. Asthma risk factors include family history, allergies, and exposure to environmental irritants ranging from house dust and mites to chemicals or fumes.

Furthermore, asthma symptoms often worsen on exposure to factors like irritants, allergies, or exercise, resulting in attacks (exacerbations) which can be mild to severe. In fact, symptoms can fluctuate at various times, with individuals

experiencing both good and bad days (or extended periods). Between attacks, breathing may return to normal with little to no difficulty. In COPD, symptoms are consistently present and tend to become more severe over time.

Unlike asthma, where airflow obstruction is usually reversible with early intervention and the right treatment, COPD is a progressive disease with irreversible lung damage.

Inhaled corticosteroids are the cornerstone treatment for managing asthma, and treatment plans are based on factors like age, symptoms, and triggers. It often includes a combination of long-term controller medications to reduce airway inflammation and quick-relief inhalers to open airways during attacks. Avoiding triggers, like pollution or pet dander, is also key to managing asthma. For COPD, treatment focuses on inhaled medications like bronchodilators to ease breathing by relaxing airway muscles. Pulmonary rehabilitation can improve lung health while lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking and regular monitoring can help slow the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life.

However, with COPD and asthma, adherence to doctor-prescribed medication is important, along with adopting lifestyle changes that can help patients manage the disease better.