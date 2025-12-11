Menu
Gaganyaan’s first unmanned rocket test launch scheduled for end of December: ISRO

The ISRO chief said the mission relies heavily on the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to ensures the safety and comfort of the astronauts during their time in orbit.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 14:10 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 14:10 IST
