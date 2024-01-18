Genotyping can detect Covid variants more rapidly: Study

New Delhi: Genotyping technique can detect new variants of SARS-CoV-2 almost a week more quickly than traditional methods, according to a study published in The Lancet Microbe journal.

Genotyping is the process of determining differences in the genetic make-up (genotype) of an individual by examining the individual's DNA sequence using biological assays and comparing it to another individual's sequence or a reference sequence.

The researchers in the study said genotyping allowed Covid variant information to be more rapidly detected and communicated to frontline health protection professionals at the height of the pandemic.

The technique also helped to implement local control measures such as contact tracing more rapidly, they said.

"When the Covid pandemic began, the variant with which people were infected was initially determined using a highly accurate technique known as whole genome sequencing," said lead researcher Iain Lake, a professor at the University of East Anglia in the UK.