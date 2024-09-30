Indian scientists discover molecule that can block kala-azar-causing parasite

<p>Indian scientists have discovered a molecule that can block the survival of the kala-azar causing parasite. </p><p>Reacting to the news, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> on X, <a href="https://x.com/nsitharaman/status/1840636763045257268" rel="nofollow">congratulated</a> JNU's Anand Ranganathan and Shailja Singh. </p><p>Kala-azar or visceral leishmaniasis, is a disease transmitted by the bite of an infected sandfly. </p><p>Sharing the <a href="https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsinfecdis.4c00063" rel="nofollow">study</a>, Ranganathan said "Palmitoylation is essential for Leishmania donovani, the dreaded parasite that causes kala-azar," adding the molecule they found "targets palmitoylation and blocks parasite survival and infectivity."</p><p>Kala-azar or Visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is caused by protozoan parasites transmitted by the bite of an infected female phlebotomine sandfly. It is characterised by irregular bouts of fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and liver, and anaemia. In over 95 per cent of cases, the disease is fatal if left untreated.</p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>