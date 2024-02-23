Laser cooling of Positronium, breakthrough in advance antimatter research

In antimatter, electrons and protons have their corresponding antiparticles called positrons and antiprotons. Positronium is unique as it is a purely leptonic atom, or an atom that is entirely made up of electrons and their antimatter counterparts, positrons.

The paper – Positronium laser cooling via the 13S–23P transition with a broadband laser pulse – was recently published in Physical Review Letters, where the AEgIS team described the laser-cooling of Positronium atoms achieved from ~380 Kelvin (106.85 degrees Celsius) to ~170 Kelvin (minus 103.15 degrees Celsius), using a 70-nanosecond pulsed alexandrite-based laser system.

India's contribution

The team, over the past several years, performed multiple experimental runs at the CERN accelerator hall. Sadiq Rangwala, Professor, Light and Matter Group at the Raman Research Institute (RRI), leads the Indian effort in the AEgIS collaboration with key contributions in the design of diagnostics for the laser beam alignment deployed at the CERN accelerator.

The lasers were either deep in the ultraviolet or in the infrared frequency bands, making the overall laser alignment design very challenging, Prof Rangwala said.