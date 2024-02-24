New invention: Ultraviolet tech boosts Vitamin D content in mushrooms  

Scientists at the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) have developed a technology to enhance the Vitamin D content in mushrooms by exposing them to Ultraviolet-B (UVB) radiation.
“Mushrooms naturally represent a source of ergosterol that can be converted into Vitamin B. The conversion requires either natural sunlight or ultraviolet light,” said a scientist at ICAR-IIHR in Hesaraghatta in northern Bengaluru outskirts.
To ensure consistent results despite varying weather conditions, an indigenous UVB exposure device was designed. Elm Oyster mushrooms were utilised for the study.
This technology is one of six innovations developed by ICAR-IIHR in the field of horticulture, all of which will be showcased at their seventh three-day National Horticulture Fair (NHF), starting from March 5.
The theme for this year’s fair is “NextGen Technology Led Horticulture for Sustainable Development”. ICAR, NABARD, and the Department of Horticulture of Chhattisgarh are among the 25 sponsors and collaborators for the event, which is open to all.
The fair will feature 320 stalls across 13 categories, exhibiting and demonstrating the latest technologies such as smart irrigation, controlled environment farming, vertical farming, and optimising resource use to enhance crop yields. Seeds, planting materials, farm implements, and other accessories will also be available for purchase. More than 500 attendees are expected.
Dr Dhananjaya MV, the organising secretary of NHF 2024, highlighted that in addition to farmer consultations, training, and workshops on various topics, including urban horticulture, soilless cultivation, hi-tech horticulture, value addition, and waste utilisation of flowers, there will be sessions on farm/kitchen waste composting and home-scale packaging and storage of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The fair will also feature over 37 fresh horticulture-related technologies developed across the country. Notably, all exhibits will be accompanied by a QR code linking to information sources about the exhibit, available in nine languages.
Among the breakthroughs to be showcased is a new hybrid of chilli, Arka Bihira F1, which is resistant to Phytophthora Root Rot and Chilli Leaf Curl Virus.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:31 IST)