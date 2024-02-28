People with tails? No, because of this ancient genetic mutation

"For the first time, we propose a plausible scenario for the genetic mechanism that led to the loss of the tail in our ancestors. It's surprising that such a big anatomical change can be caused by such a small genetic change," said New York University Langone Health geneticist and systems biologist Itai Yanai, who helped lead the study published in the journal Nature.

The absence of a tail may have better balanced the body for orthograde - upright - locomotion and eventually bipedalism, said geneticist and systems biologist Bo Xia of Harvard University and the Broad Institute, the study's lead author.

The mutation that led to tail loss, according to the researchers, occurred roughly 25 million years ago, when the first apes evolved from monkey ancestors. Our species, Homo sapiens, appeared roughly 300,000 years ago.

The evolutionary lineage that led to apes and people split from the lineage that led to today's Old World monkeys, a family that includes baboons and macaques. Hominoids today include humans, the "great apes" - chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, orangutans - and the "lesser apes" - gibbons. The earliest-known hominoid, called Proconsul, was tailless.

Hominoids evolved the formation of fewer tail vertebrae, losing an external tail. Vestiges of a tail remain in humans. A bone at the base of the spinal column called the coccyx, or tailbone, is formed from fused remnants of tail vertebrae.

For many vertebrates, a tail has helped with functions like locomotion - think of propulsion by fish and whales - and defense - as with dinosaurs that wielded tails with clubs or spikes. Some monkeys and some other animals have prehensile tails that can grasp objects like tree limbs.

"A tail may be advantageous when you live in trees. As soon as you transition to land, though, it may be more of a liability," Yanai said.

The advantages obtained by going tailless appear to have come with a cost. Because genes may contribute to multiple functions in the body, mutations that confer an advantage in one area may be detrimental in another.

In this case, the modified mice showed a small increase in severe birth defects, called neural tube defects, of the spinal cord, resembling spina bifida in people.