Pune's MIT World Peace University sets up Ground Station for satellite reception, radio astronomy

A team of 35 MIT-WPU students is working on the project along with 4 faculty members including Dr Anup Kale, Associate Dean, School of Science & Environmental Studies, and Prof Anagha Karne, Dr Deobrat Singh and Dr Sachin Kulkarni from the Department of Physics under the varsity’s School of Science & Environmental Studies.

"This cutting-edge Ground Station embodies a new approach to satellite communication and radio astronomy, offering dual capabilities that set it apart globally. The ability to communicate with satellites on one hand and study emissions from cosmic bodies on the other is a great way to leverage technology and research for multiple purposes,” said Prof Dr Milind Pande, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU.

According to him, working on this project would serve as a valuable learning experience for MIT-WPU students and prepare them for careers in astronomy, aerospace and related fields.

It is also meant to be a practical stepping stone for them to design and launch a nanosatellite in near future.

“The primary purpose of the Ground Station is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application by providing our students hands-on experience with satellite communication and radio astronomy. The facility will be used for a variety of critical functions, including receiving and analysing data from open-source satellites to support research in fields such as climate science, disaster management, and space exploration. It will also enable study of cosmic emissions, contributing valuable insights into the behaviour of celestial bodies,” added Dr Anup Kale, Associate Dean, School of Science & Environmental Studies, MIT-WPU.

Said Ojas Dhumal, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at MIT-WPU and member of the Cosmos Club, “The facility’s control room can simultaneously handle complex tasks of satellite communication (downlink) and cosmic observation. This unique combination is rare. The Ground Station is currently in contact with NOAA and Meteor satellites, receiving data that helps us understand and respond to weather patterns and track environmental changes. It has successfully done reception from the International Space Station several times.”