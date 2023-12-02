Removing, capturing and storing carbon: Theory vs reality

CCS, too, throws a lifeline for the fossil fuel industry. Research published in 2018 in the Energy Research and Social Science journal showed a direct link between “Norway’s extraordinary enthusiasm” for CCS and “political compromise” regarding lesser climate ambition given its thriving oil and gas industry. It said the implication of CCS being “elevated to iconic status by successive Norwegian governments is that both represent formidable ideas, as opposed to formidably reduced emissions.” This goes back to a point made earlier in the report that CCS and CDR focus on CO2 and not fossil fuels, undermining the need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels rapidly and drastically.