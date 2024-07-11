Researchers find new hormone in Breastfeeding women that hastens bone healing

Previously, senior author of the study, Dr Holly Ingraham and others, found that blocking an estrogen receptor in neurons in a small area of the brain of female mice increased their bone mass. They suspected a hormone in the blood was linked to stronger bones but couldn't find the hormone.

However, an “exhaustive search,” led them to identify CCN3, a hormone that behaved differently than others secreted by the neurons.

The press note added, “The notion that a hormone can be secreted directly from the brain is a new concept in the field of endocrinology. Our findings leave us wondering if other hormones are secreted from the so-called ‘windows of the brain’ in response to changing physiological demands, such as lactation.”