Researchers make DNA discovery to understand pancreatic cancer that could lead to cure

Scientists have made a DNA discovery that could potentially be helpful in curing pancreatic cancer. Known to be the 12th deadliest cancer in the world, its survival rate is reportedly one of the worst among all diseases.

Pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed at a late stage and, in most cases, the patients die within three months after they are diagnosed with the cancer.

The Guardian reported that researchers from UK and US have found out that pancreatic cancer can "shut down molecules in the body's most important genes" that lets the disease "grow and spread."